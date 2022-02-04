New Family-Run Eatery To Open In Hudson Valley

A new family-run eatery is set to open its doors in the Hudson Valley just in time for Valentine's Day.

Upstream Café will hold its grand opening in Dutchess County on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14.

The new café is located at 368 Main St. in Poughkeepsie

According to the announcement, the eatery will offer a blend of French and Caribbean cuisine.

The menu includes French fish, vegetable and soup dishes, along with Jamaican cuisine, according to the announcement.

Check out the full menu here.

“Good food is electrifying,” Shereen Salmon, who owns the eatery with her husband, Garfield, told the city. “It brings energy, good vibes and uplifts customers. Our goal is to re-energize this end of Main Street by providing four-star dining options at an affordable cost for dine in or take out.”

The business is set to be open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the city said.

