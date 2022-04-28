Concert Lineup For NY State Fair Includes Foreigner, Night Ranger, Boyz II Men, Nelly

Boyz II Men and Nelly are among the performers set to take the stage and this summer's New York State Fair.

The State Fair will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Sept. 5 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

The Fair announced on Friday, April 1, that the following acts will perform at this year's fair:

Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

Chevrolet is sponsoring the concerts.

Learn more about this year's fair here.

