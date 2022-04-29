MrBeast Burger, Delivery-Only Fast-Food Restaurant Chain, Catching On In NY

A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in New York.

MrBeast Burger was created by Jimmy Donaldson, who has more than 94 million subscribers on his MrBeast YouTube channel, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

The business operates out of other restaurants' kitchens, and its burgers are available to order through food delivery apps.

The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and Impossible burgers.

The locations have expanded across the United States, including an expanding number of locations in New York.

According to the business' website, MrBeast Burger has locations in the following places:

Albany

Amherst

Arlington

Baldwin

Bronx

Brooklyn

Camillus

Cross River

Deer Park

East Meadow

Elmsford

Fayetteville

Garden City

Great Neck

Halfmoon

Hastings-On-Hudson

Hicksville

Holtsville

Horseheads

Jericho

Latham

Mount Kisco

New York

New York Mills

Orchard Park

Plainview

Poughkeepsie

Rochester

Saratoga Springs

Scarsdale

Smithtown

Staten Island

Syosset

The Bronx

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Watertown

Webster

Westbury

White Plains

