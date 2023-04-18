Mostly Cloudy 51°

SHARE

2 Hospitalized After Car Flips In 3-Vehicle Crash On Saw Mill River Parkway In Chappaqua

A three-car crash on a busy parkway in Northern Westchester caused one vehicle to flip on its roof and left two people hospitalized. 

The crash happened on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Chappaqua by Route 120, police said.
The crash happened on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Chappaqua by Route 120, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Monday night, April 17 around 8 p.m. on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Chappaqua near Route 120, and was started when a Toyota SUV driven by a 25-year-old Thornwood man was cut off by another vehicle, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

This caused the SUV to swerve into the left lane and sideswipe a Lexus SUV driven by a 71-year-old Pleasantville man and another vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Brooklyn woman. 

After striking the two vehicles, the Toyota SUV then flipped onto its roof. 

The vehicle that cut the Toyota off did not remain at the scene of the crash, O'Leary said. 

As a result of the incident, a passenger in the Toyota and the Brooklyn woman were taken to Westchester Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE