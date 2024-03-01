World’s Largest Beef Producer 'Greenwashed' Environmental Harms To Boost Sales, NY AG Says

A lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James in New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday, Feb. 28, accuses JBS USA Food Company of deceptive business practices and false advertising.

According to James’ office, the company has repeatedly misled the public by claiming it will achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, despite documented plans to increase production and grow its carbon footprint.

In 2021, the JBS Group reported total global greenhouse gas emissions of over 71 million tons, more than that of some countries, the complaint said.

The AG’s Office cited research showing that carbon dioxide and methane emitted during beef production greatly contributes to global climate change and is the main driver of deforestation in tropical rainforests.

Recognizing that environmentally conscious consumers expect beef producers to mitigate their impacts, the JBS Group has made numerous misleading claims about curbing deforestation and reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, James alleges.

The lawsuit cites an April 2021 advertisement the company ran in the New York Times featuring the “net zero” claim, as well as a September 2023 Climate Week event in which CEO Wesely Filho reportedly told an audience the company would be “net zero in 2040.”

James alleges that JBS USA continued making false claims even after receiving a warning from BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division, which found that the net zero claims were not supported by any evidence.

“As families continue to face the daily impacts of the climate crisis, they are willing to spend more of their hard-earned money on products from brands that are better for the environment,” James said.

“When companies falsely advertise their commitment to sustainability, they are misleading consumers and endangering our planet.

"JBS USA’s greenwashing exploits the pocketbooks of everyday Americans and the promise of a healthy planet for future generations. “

The lawsuit asks a judge to bar the company from continuing its “Net Zero by 2040” advertising campaign and for an audit of its compliance with state consumer protection statutes.

James also wants the company to pay back any profits it made by allegedly misleading the public and pay penalties of at least $5,000 per violation.

Click here to read the full complaint against JBS USA Food Company.

