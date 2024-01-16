Woman Murders 48-Year-Old Found Inside Albany Home, Police Say

Albany Police were called at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, for a welfare check at a residence on Rose Court.

The caller told dispatchers that a man at the home, 48-year-old Justin Bishop, hadn’t been heard from since the day prior.

When they entered the house, officers found Bishop dead. He had suffered multiple cuts to his head and neck area, according to police.

On Monday, Jan. 15, detectives announced that they arrested and charged Ashley Heshmat with second-degree murder in Bishop’s death.

She was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court Monday morning and was taken to the Albany County jail.

According to investigators, Bishop and Heshmat lived at the home together.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

