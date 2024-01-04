Winter Storm Watch Issued As Heavy Snow Forecast For Capital Region

A Winter Storm Watch is up for the Capital Region ahead of a major storm that’s expected to dump several inches of snow across the area.

The watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon, Jan. 6 through Sunday evening, Jan. 7 for Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Columbia, and Greene counties.

Heavy snowfall is expected during that time with accumulations of five to 10 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.

Snowfall rates could reach one inch per hour from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning, forecasters said.

Winds will also be strong with possible gusts of up to 35 miles per hour.

Forecasters warned residents to prepare for difficult travel with reduced visibility.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

