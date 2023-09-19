Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Albany Convenience Store

The third prize-winning ticket, worth $50,000, was sold in Albany at the Stewart’s Shops located at 1050 Western Avenue, New York Lottery announced.

It was sold for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red ball Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 8-11-19-24-46 and the Power Ball is 5.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.