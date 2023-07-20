A Few Clouds 77°

Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At Loudonville Supermarket

A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a supermarket in the region, New York Lottery officials announced.

A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the Monday, July 17 drawing was purchased in Loudonville, at the Price Chopper on Albany Shaker Road.
The third-prize-winning ticket for the Monday, July 17 drawing was purchased in Albany County in Loudonville, at the Price Chopper located at 475 Albany Shaker Road.

It has four matching numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are: 5-8-9-17-41 and the Powerball is 21.

With nobody winning the top prize, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion, with a cash value of $516.8 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

