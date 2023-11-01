Mostly Cloudy 45°

Video Shows Thief Nabbing Van From Albany Business As 70s Rock Gives Soundtrack

Police in the region are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on dashcam video stealing a cargo van.

<p>Dashcam video of a man accused of stealing a van from an Albany business on Monday, Oct. 23.&nbsp;</p>

Dashcam video of a man accused of stealing a van from an Albany business on Monday, Oct. 23. 

 Photo Credit: Albany County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
The Albany theft was reported by sheriff’s officials Monday, Oct. 23.

A dash-mounted camera was rolling as the man, seen wearing a long-sleeve checkered shirt and baseball cap, jumped into the van as it was parked outside an Albany business.

The video shows him driving off as the 1970 rock hit “Ride Captain Ride” by Blues Image aptly blares from the radio.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, the suspect later sped away from deputies before parking the van in the town of Knox and running into the woods.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening, Oct. 24.

“Fortunately, this perfectly clear video was running the entire time,” Apple said, adding a laughing emoji.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 518-765-2352.

