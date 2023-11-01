Video Shows Thief Nabbing Van From Albany Business As 70s Rock Gives Soundtrack

The Albany theft was reported by sheriff’s officials Monday, Oct. 23.

A dash-mounted camera was rolling as the man, seen wearing a long-sleeve checkered shirt and baseball cap, jumped into the van as it was parked outside an Albany business.

The video shows him driving off as the 1970 rock hit “Ride Captain Ride” by Blues Image aptly blares from the radio.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, the suspect later sped away from deputies before parking the van in the town of Knox and running into the woods.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening, Oct. 24.

“Fortunately, this perfectly clear video was running the entire time,” Apple said, adding a laughing emoji.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at 518-765-2352.

