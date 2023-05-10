Traveler Caught With Loaded Gun During Security Screening At Albany Airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers made the discovery Tuesday, May 9, at Albany International Airport, the agency announced.

During a routine screening, the Guilderland man was found to be carrying a semi-automatic 9mm handgun loaded with seven rounds. None of the bullets were chambered.

It was not immediately clear whether the man would face civil penalties, as the agency reiterated it has the right to do for travelers found to be carrying guns or gun parts.

Tuesday’s discovery marked the second firearm that TSA officers have uncovered at the airport this year, according to the agency.

“If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to properly pack and declare it,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for airports in Upstate New York.

“Not knowing where your loaded firearm is at all times is reckless and it places everyone at the airport in danger,” he continued.

“I would like to acknowledge the alertness of the TSA Officers in detecting the firearm and I am also thankful for the immediate onsite response of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to TSA guidelines, those wishing to travel with a gun must pack the weapon unloaded in a locked, hard-sided case and declare it at the airline ticket counter.

“By following this very simple procedure, the traveling public can be assured they are safe from potential harm,” the agency said in a statement.

In 2022, TSA officers uncovered 6,542 firearms at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints across the country. Of those, nearly 88 percent were loaded.

Officers found seven guns at Albany International Airport during that same period.

More information on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition can be found on the TSA website.

