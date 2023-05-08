Tip Lands Bethlehem Man In Jail On Child Porn Charges, Police Say

Albany County resident Jason Sammon, age 39, of Bethlehem, was arrested Thursday, May 4, days after troopers searched his home, according to New York State Police.

During their search, troopers reportedly uncovered evidence that Sammon possessed images “consistent with child sexual exploitation,” police said.

The investigation came after the agency received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sammon was arraigned at the Bethlehem Town Court on the following charges:

Promoting a sexual performance of a child (felony)

Possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Following his arraignment, he was ordered held at the Albany County jail on $15,000 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.