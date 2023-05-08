Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Tip Lands Bethlehem Man In Jail On Child Porn Charges, Police Say

A man from the region is facing child pornography charges following a cyber tip to police, authorities said.

A Bethlehem man is facing child pornography charges following a cyber tip to police.
A Bethlehem man is facing child pornography charges following a cyber tip to police. Photo Credit: flickr/Marco Verch
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Albany County resident Jason Sammon, age 39, of Bethlehem, was arrested Thursday, May 4, days after troopers searched his home, according to New York State Police.

During their search, troopers reportedly uncovered evidence that Sammon possessed images “consistent with child sexual exploitation,” police said.

The investigation came after the agency received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sammon was arraigned at the Bethlehem Town Court on the following charges:

  • Promoting a sexual performance of a child (felony)
  • Possessing a sexual performance by a child (felony)

Following his arraignment, he was ordered held at the Albany County jail on $15,000 bond.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE