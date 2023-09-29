Time Running Out To Visit Knox Restaurant Closing After Less Than Year In Business

Albany County eatery Joe’s Township Tavern, located in Knox at 1412 Township Road, will welcome its last diners on Saturday, Sept. 30, the company announced on Facebook.

“We are sad to announce that as of September 30th, the tavern will be permanently closing,” owner Joe Conklin wrote. He attributed the move to co-owner Nadia Raza’s declining health.

“With Nadia’s health concerns, it is too much stress to keep the tavern open,” he said. “We are hoping to open Curry Patta in the future at some point and Nadia is actively searching for a location.”

Conklin encouraged customers to join them one last time before the closure.

“Hope to see everyone soon to say our last goodbyes!”

Joe’s Township Tavern opened in December 2022, serving a variety of pizzas, pastas, and burgers, as well as custom cocktails in a “laid back atmosphere,” according to its website.

Popular dishes included the pasta primavera, bacon macaroni and cheese, and buffalo chicken pizza.

Joe’s Township Tavern will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Saturday’s final service. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.