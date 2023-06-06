Suspect 'Secreted' Drugs From Body, Tried Hiding Them In Trooper's Seat, Police In Region Say

The incident began when 26-year-old Nathaniel Mahabier, of Cobleskill in Schoharie County, was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation on I-88 in Schoharie at around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

According to State Police, Mahabier initially gave a false name.

He was arrested when the trooper learned his real identity and discovered that he had an active arrest warrant issued by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The arrest took a turn for the strange when, while being transported to the Schoharie County jail, Mahabier “secreted” felony-weight narcotic drugs from his body, police said.

He reportedly then tried hiding the drugs in the patrol vehicle’s seat. Troopers discovered the drugs when they arrived at the jail.

Mahabier is facing the following charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with physical evidence

Second-degree promoting prison contraband

False personation

He was arraigned in Schoharie County Court on Friday, May 25, and was ordered jailed on $30,000 cash bail.

