'Strike It Rich': $1,000,000 Lottery Prize Claimed By Lucky Schenectady Man

Antonio Riccio, of Schenectady, claimed the $1 million top prize on the “Strike It Rich” scratcher, New York Lottery announced.

He received a single lump-sum payment of $546,840 after paying Uncle Sam.

The lucky ticket was purchased in Schenectady, at the Stewart’s Shops located at 4240 Consaul Road.

Scratch-off games generated $4.5 billion in total sales in New York during fiscal year 2021-2022, according to lottery officials.

Of that, school districts in Schenectady County received nearly $36 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Players can check the status of their ticket on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.