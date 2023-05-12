Mostly Cloudy 82°

'Strike It Rich': $1,000,000 Lottery Prize Claimed By Lucky Schenectady Man

A lucky player from the region is seeing green after hitting it big on a lottery scratch-off game.

A Schenectady man claimed the $1 million top prize on the "Strike It Rich" scratch-off game.
Michael Mashburn
Antonio Riccio, of Schenectady, claimed the $1 million top prize on the “Strike It Rich” scratcher, New York Lottery announced.

He received a single lump-sum payment of $546,840 after paying Uncle Sam.

The lucky ticket was purchased in Schenectady, at the Stewart’s Shops located at 4240 Consaul Road.

Scratch-off games generated $4.5 billion in total sales in New York during fiscal year 2021-2022, according to lottery officials.

Of that, school districts in Schenectady County received nearly $36 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Players can check the status of their ticket on the New York Lottery website.

