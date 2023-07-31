Mostly Cloudy 75°

Sinkhole Swallows SUV On Schenectady Roadway (Developing)

Emergency crews are responding after a sinkhole opened up on a roadway in the region, trapping an SUV.

An SUV became trapped inside a sinkhole near Eastern Parkway and McLellan Street in Schenectady on Monday, July 31. Photo Credit: Facebook/Town of Guilderland Overseer
Michael Mashburn
The incident was reported at around 5 p.m. Monday, July 31, in Schenectady, near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and McLellan Street.

Photos shared on the Schenectady Neighborhood Watch Facebook page show a blue SUV with its front end submerged in a large hole in the asphalt.

It appears that the vehicle’s air bag deployed in the crash.

Authorities have not said how many people were in the SUV or whether anyone was injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the sinkhole. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

