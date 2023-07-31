Sinkhole Swallows SUV On Schenectady Roadway (Developing)

The incident was reported at around 5 p.m. Monday, July 31, in Schenectady, near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and McLellan Street.

Photos shared on the Schenectady Neighborhood Watch Facebook page show a blue SUV with its front end submerged in a large hole in the asphalt.

It appears that the vehicle’s air bag deployed in the crash.

Authorities have not said how many people were in the SUV or whether anyone was injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the sinkhole.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

