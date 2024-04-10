The Albany County incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in Albany inside the Empire State Plaza parking garage.

New York State Police said troopers were called for a physical altercation near the garage’s entrance. An investigation found that 30-year-old Nicholas McGraw, of Watervliet, was involved in a road rage incident with the victim on I-787 in Menands.

During the initial confrontation, the two vehicles made contact with each other, and both suffered damage.

McGraw then followed the victim to the Albany parking garage where he pulled the driver out of their vehicle and assaulted them, police said.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no other reports of injuries.

McGraw was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault. He was issued an appearance ticket in Albany City Court and was released.

