Road Rage: Angry Driver Causes $1K In Damage, Threatens Motorist In Colonie, Police Say

A 36-year-old driver is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to injure another motorist and damaged their car during a road rage incident in the region.

A 36-year-old Albany man was arrested following a road rage confrontation in which he allegedly threatened to harm another driver and caused $1,500 in damage to the motorist's car on I-87 in Colonie on Monday, April 24.
Michael Mashburn
The Albany County incident happened Monday, April 24, on I-87 in Colonie, according to State Police.

Troopers were told that Mark Edmonds, of Albany, had called 911 and reported a two-car, hit-and-run crash near exit 6.

However, an investigation found that Edmonds had actually been in a one-car crash with a guardrail while avoiding a collision, police said.

After hitting the guardrail, Edmonds reportedly confronted and followed another driver he believed was responsible to Old Wolf Road. He then blocked the road, forcing the other driver to stop, according to police.

Edmonds then exited his car and threatened to cause the other driver “serious physical injury,” police said.

The other driver refused to get out of their car.

Investigators said that’s when Edmonds kicked the vehicle, causing over $1,500 in damage.

When troopers arrived, he reportedly lied about his personal information.

Edmonds was arrested on the following charges:

  • Second-degree criminal mischief 
  • Third-degree falsely reporting an incident
  • Third-degree menacing
  • Second-degree harassment

He was issued an appearance ticket to the Colonie Town Court and was later released.

