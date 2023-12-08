Emergency crews in Albany were called to the Schuyler Achievement Center, located on Clinton Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 for a person suffering from a stab wound in the nurse’s office.

An Albany Police Department spokesperson told Daily Voice that the incident is under investigation.

No other information, including the victim’s age, gender, or condition, was released.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim was injured on campus or went to the school afterward.

Students at the school are dismissed at 3:35 p.m., according to its website, so it’s unclear whether any students were still on campus at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

