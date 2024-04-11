The self-proclaimed pizza expert and Barstool Sports owner was in Schenectady on Monday, April 8, and decided to stop by Prima Pizzeria on State Street for his popular “One Bite Pizza Reviews” series on YouTube.

He seemed pleased right out of the gate, describing his pie as appearing “good” and “wintery.”

“When I say wintery, thick, big crust, lots of cheese, lots of bread, and that makes sense,” Portnoy said before calling attention to the pizza’s “good undercarriage.”

After burning his finger he took several bites, also burning his mouth in the process, before rendering his verdict: A 7.8.

“I think this is really, really good football pizza,” he said. “I like the char on the crust, the undercarriage is good. Good, good, good.”

It would appear that plenty of others agree with Portnoy’s take; Prima Pizzeria has been slingin’ pies since 1985.

Among its menu items to get a shoutout on Yelp is the Prima Pizza, a white pizza topped with fresh tomatoes, ham, garlic, olive oil, and parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses.

The eatery also serves “amazing appetizers, killer chicken wings, and delicious subs,” Kelsey H., of Byron, wrote on Yelp.

“Having moved from western New York and struggling to find a good pizza in this area, this place is hands down the best,” she raved. “Flavorful sauce, vast array of toppings, decently thick crust, it just can't be beat.”

Prima Pizzeria is open daily except Sundays. Find out more on its website.

