Popular New England Coffee Chain Opens First Capital Region Location In Troy

Aroma Joe’s, located in Troy at 666 Hoosick Road, held its grand opening on Monday, May 8, the company announced on Instagram.

Founded in East Rochester, New Hampshire in 2000 by four cousins, the company has gone on to open over 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Florida, according to its website.

Its menu features several varieties of hot and iced espresso drinks, including mochas, macchiatos, and cappuccinos.

Customers can also choose from an array of brewed coffee flavors, as well as organic teas, hot chocolate, energy drinks, and blended coffee beverages.

For those looking for something of a non-liquid variety, there are also several breakfast sandwiches like bacon and gouda, ham and swiss, and spicy chorizo and gouda, along with bagels, donuts, cookies, and pretzels.

Most Aroma Joe’s locations are open daily from 5:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find out more on its website.

