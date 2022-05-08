Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Politics

COVID-19: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Tests Positive

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Photo Credit: Flickr/Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Hochul said that she received her positive test result on Sunday, May 8, adding that she is not experiencing symptoms. 

She said she plans to continue working remotely during the week.

"Today I tested positive for COVID-19," Hochul tweeted. "Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week. A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.