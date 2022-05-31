Wrong-Way Driver Hit, Killed After Walking From Crash In Bethlehem

A wrong-way driver survived a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer in the Capital District only to be hit and killed by another car, police said.

State troopers in Albany County were called to the crash scene on the New York State Thruway near exit 23 in Bethlehem at around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

They determined that a man had been driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he struck a tractor-tractor, New York State Police said.

Witnesses told police the driver had appeared to be uninjured and had walked away from the crash scene before troopers arrived.

Investigators searched the area, but found no sign of the man, police said.

Officers searched the area a second time the following morning and found the man dead in a median south of the original crash site, according to police.

He was identified as Michael Tran, age 48, of Albany.

Investigators determined that he had been struck by a northbound driver sometime after leaving the initial crash. The driver who struck Tran did not stop.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact State Police Troop G at 518-783-3211.

