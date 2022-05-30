Woman Killed In Fiery Colonie Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say

A woman was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash involving a drunk driver on a stretch of I-87, New York State Police said.

It happened at around 9:55 p.m. Saturday, May 28 on the northbound side in Albany County in the town of Colonie.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 23-year-old New Jersey resident was operating a 2021 Tesla Model Y northbound on I-87 at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear of a northbound 2018 Honda Civic, according to police.

The Honda subsequently struck a guide rail on the eastern shoulder and caught fire, according to police.

The driver and sole occupant of the Honda, Saratoga County resident Katryn R. Fisher, age 22, of Ballston Spa, was transported to Albany Medical Center where she died as a result of her injuries,police said.

The driver of the Tesla, Vasu K. Laroiya from Iselin in Middlesex County, NJ, has been charged with:

Felony driving while intoxicated,

Aggravated vehicular assault,

Second-degree assault

He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and remanded to Albany County Jail without bail.

