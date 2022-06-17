Contact Us
Police & Fire

Swastika-Drawing Spree In Schenectady Lands Man In Jail

Michael Mashburn
St. Joseph’s Church in Schenectady.
St. Joseph’s Church in Schenectady. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man accused of defacing several businesses in the Capital District with hate symbols is now facing criminal charges.

Schenectady Police were called at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, with reports that someone had drawn swastikas on the side of St. Joseph’s Church on Lafayette Street

During their investigation, officers discovered several more swastikas and other symbols that had been drawn in chalk on numerous businesses in the downtown area, police said.

Members of the Schenectady Fire Department helped remove the markings, according to police.

On Friday, June 17, police announced they had arrested a suspect, identified as Gabriel Mims, age 28, of Schenectady.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated harassment, all felonies.

“We thank the local businesses for their assistance in the investigation, and Schenectady’s Clergy Against Hate for their community guidance and support,” Schenectady Police said in a statement.

Following the incident, Schenectady Clergy Against Hate issued a statement encouraging residents to "overshadow" any graffiti of hate with images of love.

"Please consider decorating your homes with such symbols," the organization said. "Use chalk to advocate for harmony and respect and unity on the sidewalks in front of your residences."

The group also posted a "Rise up against hate with love" flier on their Facebook page that residents were encouraged to print and hang in their windows.

"Spread the word of tolerance and drown out any voice of hatred," the group wrote.

