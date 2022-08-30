Stranded Driver Nabbed For DWI In Bethlehem After Troopers Stop To Help

A woman from the region who thought she was getting assistance with car trouble got slapped with criminal charges instead.

New York State Police found Cassandra Jones, of Albany, stopped on I-87 in Bethlehem with a flat tire at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

But as troopers spoke with Jones, they determined that she was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

She was arrested and taken to a facility in Albany, where testing allegedly revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Jones was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, before being turned over to a sober third party.

She was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Bethlehem Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

