Police & Fire

Stranded Driver Nabbed For DWI In Bethlehem After Troopers Stop To Help

An Albany woman is facing DWI charges after she was allegedly caught driving drunk on the Thruway in Bethlehem Sunday, Aug. 28.
An Albany woman is facing DWI charges after she was allegedly caught driving drunk on the Thruway in Bethlehem Sunday, Aug. 28.

A woman from the region who thought she was getting assistance with car trouble got slapped with criminal charges instead.

New York State Police found Cassandra Jones, of Albany, stopped on I-87 in Bethlehem with a flat tire at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

But as troopers spoke with Jones, they determined that she was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

She was arrested and taken to a facility in Albany, where testing allegedly revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive.

Jones was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, before being turned over to a sober third party.

She was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Bethlehem Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20. 

