Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Cold Front Will Bring Scattered Storms With 65 MPH Wind Gusts, Possible Hail
Police & Fire

Police Issue Alert After 6-Year-Old Goes Missing At Fairgrounds In Capital District

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Onnex Thompson-Hall
Onnex Thompson-Hall Photo Credit: Twitter/New York State Police

New York State Police issued an alert about a missing 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered off at fairgrounds in the region.

Police received a report at about 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, that Onnex Thompson-Hall went missing after reportedly wandering off in the area of the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton.

Authorities said Onnex is described as 4 feet tall and 55 pounds. He is not wearing shoes and is wearing only a diaper, police said.

He has autism and is unfamiliar with the area, police said.

Onnex's family believes he will answer to his name if called, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information about Onnex’s whereabouts to call 911 or the New York State Police Troop G Headquarters at 518-583-7000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.