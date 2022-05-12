Massive Fire Burning At Apartment Complex On Starbuck Island

A massive apartment fire was burning in Green Island, near Albany, Thursday, May 12, CBS6 Albany reports.

Flames broke out at the River’s Edge Apartments on Starbuck Island at around noon, the outlet reports.

The fire spread to multiple buildings in the complex.

Firefighters were going to door to door, evacuating residents from nearby units.

Pictures on social media show smoke visible from miles around.

City officials have closed the Green Island Bridge to traffic.

Starbuck Island is located between Troy and Green Island.

