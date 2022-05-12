Contact Us
Police & Fire

Massive Fire Burning At Apartment Complex On Starbuck Island

Michael Mashburn
Smoke from an apartment fire on Starbuck Island in Green Island is visible from I-787 Thursday, May 12.
Smoke from an apartment fire on Starbuck Island in Green Island is visible from I-787 Thursday, May 12. Photo Credit: New York State Department of Transportation

A massive apartment fire was burning in Green Island, near Albany, Thursday, May 12, CBS6 Albany reports.

Flames broke out at the River’s Edge Apartments on Starbuck Island at around noon, the outlet reports.

The fire spread to multiple buildings in the complex.

Firefighters were going to door to door, evacuating residents from nearby units.

Pictures on social media show smoke visible from miles around.

City officials have closed the Green Island Bridge to traffic.

Starbuck Island is located between Troy and Green Island.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here for the full story from CBS6 Albany.

