Man Stabbed To Death In Troy

A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death in the Capital District.

The attack happened Sunday night, May 15, near Third and State streets in Troy, according to Troy Police.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one man later died, police said.

The second victim is still recovering in the hospital. His condition has not been released.

Not long after police arrived on scene, officers responded to another reported stabbing nearby that was deemed connected to the first attack, police said.

The condition of the third victim has not been released.

Police arrested a man in connection with both stabbings, which they said were targeted.

The suspect knew all of his victims and there is no indication of any threat to the community, police said.

“Our thoughts stay with the victims’ families and friends. We are committed to a detailed and thorough investigation to ensure some measure of justice is achieved,” Troy Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troy Police at 518-270-4426 or visit TroyPD.gov.

