Man On Electric Bicycle Killed In Crash In Capital District

A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle in the Capital District.

The crash happened Monday, May 9, in Warren County, near the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said Kelly Burke, age 53, of Granville in Washington County, was driving the bike when he crossed State Route 254 and was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.

Burke was taken to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Impala, a 73-year-old Washington County man, was not injured.

State Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

