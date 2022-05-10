Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Two County Executives Running For New Lt. Governor's Congressional Seat
Police & Fire

Man On Electric Bicycle Killed In Crash In Capital District

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
State Route 254 in Queensbury, near where a man on an electric bicycle was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday, May 9.
State Route 254 in Queensbury, near where a man on an electric bicycle was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday, May 9. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has died after he was struck by a car while riding an electric bicycle in the Capital District.

The crash happened Monday, May 9, in Warren County, near the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, according to New York State Police.

Investigators said Kelly Burke, age 53, of Granville in Washington County, was driving the bike when he crossed State Route 254 and was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.

Burke was taken to Glens Falls Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Impala, a 73-year-old Washington County man, was not injured.

State Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.