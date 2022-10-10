Green Island Man Repeatedly Punched 5-Month-Old Dog In Head, Police Say

A man from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after he was allegedly caught on video punching a 5-month-old dog.

Albany County resident Jordan France, age 30, of the village of Green Island, was arrested following an investigation by the Green Island Police Department.

Officers were contacted Wednesday, Oct. 5, by a concerned citizen who claimed that France was captured on her video surveillance repeatedly punching the Australian Shepard in the head and neck area.

The young dog could be heard whining and whimpering in pain, she told police.

Investigators identified France as the suspect and arrested him at a home on Hudson Avenue following a check of the dog’s living conditions.

He was charged with one count of misdemeanor torturing or injuring an animal under the state’s agriculture and markets law.

France was later released on an appearance ticket to the Town of Green Island Court on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.