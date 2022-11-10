Crews Battling House Fire In Albany, Street Closed (Developing)

Crews were battling a house fire in the Capital Region Thursday evening, Nov. 10.

Firefighters were called to a home in Albany, located on Hackett Boulevard near South Manning Boulevard, at around 4:20 p.m., according to Albany Police.

Photos on social media showed a single-story home with several broken windows and walls that were blackened by soot.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 13 that six people live in the home. Everyone got out safely, according to unconfirmed police radio traffic.

There were no reports of injuries.

Hackett Boulevard was closed between South Main Avenue and South Manning Boulevard while crews responded to the scene, police said.

The cause of the fire had not been revealed as of Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.