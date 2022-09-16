Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Preparing To Tow Disabled Truck Hit, Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Capital Region
Police & Fire

14-Year-Old Threatened To Bomb High School In Capital Region, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A 14-year-old is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening to bomb Cobleskill-Richmondville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
A 14-year-old is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening to bomb Cobleskill-Richmondville High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Photo Credit: Pixabay user diegoparra/Google Maps street view

A 14-year-old is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening to bomb a high school in the Capital Region.

State police in Schoharie County were called to Cobleskill-Richmondville High School, located on Highway 7 in Richmondville, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Troopers were informed of multiple social media posts by a student threatening to bomb the school, police said.

Students and staff were ordered to shelter in place while K9 units cleared the building.

Investigators eventually determined that the threats were unfounded and there was no risk to anyone’s safety.

The teen suspect was arrested the following day, Thursday, Sept. 8, for making a terroristic threat, a felony.

They will appear in Schoharie County Family Court at a later date. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.