14-Year-Old Threatened To Bomb High School In Capital Region, Police Say

A 14-year-old is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening to bomb a high school in the Capital Region.

State police in Schoharie County were called to Cobleskill-Richmondville High School, located on Highway 7 in Richmondville, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Troopers were informed of multiple social media posts by a student threatening to bomb the school, police said.

Students and staff were ordered to shelter in place while K9 units cleared the building.

Investigators eventually determined that the threats were unfounded and there was no risk to anyone’s safety.

The teen suspect was arrested the following day, Thursday, Sept. 8, for making a terroristic threat, a felony.

They will appear in Schoharie County Family Court at a later date.

