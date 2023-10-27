'Phenomenal Flavors': New Restaurant In Latham Cited For 'Unique Style,' 'Attention To Detail'

Albany County eatery Tipsy Taco Cantina, located in Latham at 704 Loudon Road, held its grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The restaurant is a joint venture between owners Robert Tario and Brendan Brader, who also run the Tipsy Moose Tap and Tavern in Albany, Troy, and Latham.

Its menu boasts over a dozen taco creations including with carne asada, shrimp, chicken, chorizo, and pork.

Diners can choose from several varieties of guacamole, like the “Sweet + Heat,” made with grilled mango and pineapple.

There are also several small plates, including nachos, tostadas, and braised short rib empanadas.

Chris Campanella had the honor of being first in line for Tuesday's opening and raved about the restaurant’s decor and drink selection.

“A ton of fine touches and attention to detail!” he said on the eatery's Facebook page. “Tequila brands up and down the wall!”

Campanella opted for the Bacon & Blue guacamole, made with bacon, gorgonzola dolce, pickled shallot, jalapeño, balsamic, and scallions.

“Phenomenal flavors and definitely enough for two people,” he said, before heaping praise on his three gringo, short rib and pork belly tacos.

“OMG!!! So many flavors and unique styles to each of them!”

Tipsy Taco Cantina is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.