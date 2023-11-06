Pediatric Nurse From Bethlehem Dies At Age 34 Of Cancer: 'Brought Warmth To Everyone'

Albany County resident Kristina Ferraro, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, Nov. 2, at the age of 34 following a battle with colon cancer, according to her obituary.

Ferraro was born in Queens and began her nursing career at Albany Medical Center in the pediatric intensive care unit, where she “touched the lives of many children and families,” her memorial said.

“She had a smile and sense of humor that could shine light in the darkest of places and an infectious laugh that brought warmth to everyone."

News of Ferraro’s death sparked a flood of tributes online. Among them was one from Kristin Andrew, a former colleague, who reminisced about one particular time they worked together on their sixth 12-hour shift.

“We could not stop laughing. And for absolutely no reason.” Andrew said on Facebook.

“We would just look at each other and start bursting, tears streaming down our face from laughing so hard. You have brought so much laughter and love to everyone who was lucky enough to know you.”

The Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007 also paid tribute, remembering Ferraro as a “dedicated nurse and EMT/Paramedic” during her time with Mohawk Ambulance Service.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of a wonderful and beloved woman," the union said on Facebook.

Ferraro is survived by her husband Matthew, an Albany firefighter; parents Joe and Kathi; and brothers and sister-in-law Thomas, Joseph, and Erika.

Memorial services for Ferraro were held Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar.

Relatives said memorial contributions in Ferraro’s name can be made to Cap’s Fund or Double H Ranch.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.