'Operation Pothole' Targeting Pesky Post-Winter Pits In Troy Roadways

In Rensselaer County, “Troy’s Operation Pothole” officially got underway in Troy on Monday, March 18, to address potholes throughout the city.

Over the next month, members of the city’s Quality of Life Action Task Force will drive up and down the streets, locating potholes and large cracks. Two teams will then blow out any debris and fill them with fresh asphalt.

The paving schedule will be announced in the near future, city leaders said.

“We are going street by street, and alley by alley,” said Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello. “Thank you to our wonderful crews for addressing this issue and we request resident’s patience as we continue working towards a better Troy.”

Residents can report potholes on the city of Troy’s website.

“While the issue may not be addressed immediately, Operation Pothole intends to fill every crack and crevice throughout Troy,” the city said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.