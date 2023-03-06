Schenectady's Samantha Humphrey Remembered As 'A Light In The Dark' Following Death At Age 14

Tributes are pouring in for beloved New York teen Samantha Humphrey as police continue to investigate the 14-year-old’s mysterious death.

The Schenectady High School sophomore was found dead in the Mohawk River on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to Schenectady Police. It marked a tragic ending to a monthslong search that began when her mother reported her missing on Nov. 25, 2022.

Jaclyn Humphrey revealed on a GoFundMe campaign that the girl sneaked out of their home at around 11 p.m. on the night she disappeared to meet her ex-boyfriend, who was the last person to see her.

A jacket belonging to Humphrey was later found in the river with what appeared to be blood on the hood, her mother said. Schenectady Police have not accused the ex-boyfriend of a crime.

In an update to the case on Friday, March 3, investigators confirmed that the girl’s death was being treated as a homicide. Police did not speculate on a cause of death or name any suspects.

Meanwhile, Humphrey’s “loving and devastated” family and friends are remembering her “with joy and pain,” according to her obituary.

“On Nov. 25, 2022, Samantha Valentine Humphrey lost a short but ferocious battle with evil itself, and passed into infinity,” reads her memorial. “Samantha was and is a light in the dark, with talents, loves, and dreams.

"She is also survived by her adored cats, and Zoey and Bruno, loving and loyal mutts blessedly unable to understand their loss of a best friend."

Countless mourners have posted tributes to Humphrey on social media, as well as her online memorial wall. Among them is Leslie Becher, who wrote, “There are no words. Samantha was taken from us too soon.”

Michele Ward, of Clifton Park, remembered the teen in a Facebook post, saying Humphrey had spent nights at her house with her daughters.

“My heart aches for this family,” she said. What a beautiful soul she is. God bless you beautiful girl.”

A funeral for Humphrey was held Saturday, March 4, at Daly Funeral Home in Schenectady. Relatives said memorial contributions in her name can be made to the Maple Avenue Animal Protective Foundation.

