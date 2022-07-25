Motorcyclist Killed In Schenectady Crash At Age 26 Remembered As 'Goofy Soul'

Support is pouring in for the family of a Capital District man who died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 26.

Kevin Figueroa, of Schenectady, died from injuries sustained in the wreck that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the city’s Mont Pleasant neighborhood, according to Schenectady Police.

Investigators said Figueroa was riding his motorcycle westbound on Crane Street when he struck an oncoming vehicle that attempted to make a left turn onto Sixth Avenue.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time, police said.

Members of the Schenectady Fire Department treated Figueroa at the scene before he was taken to Ellis Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 60-year-old Schenectady woman, remained at the scene and was given a standard sobriety test.

Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

“My brother, he’s gone,” Figueroa’s sister, Nathachari Abad, wrote on Facebook. “God, why him? He wasn’t a bad kid. He was good.”

Abad described her brother as “a loving, funny, goofy soul” who leaves behind a 4-month-old daughter.

“My mother is so heart broken,” she said. “We all are, but she lost a child.”

Abad started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for “a proper funeral” for Figueroa.

“Before we can move on we have to make the payment with the funeral home and with how severe his injuries were, we’re running out of time to see him with an open casket,” she wrote.

As of Monday, July 25, the campaign had raised nearly $2,300.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.