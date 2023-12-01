NY Rep. Caught On Video Threatening Former Staffer: 'I'll End Every Relationship You Have'

The video – posted on X by Syracuse University’s student news outlet CitrusTV – was taken at a holiday charity event in Washington, DC at the International Spy Museum on Thursday night, Nov. 30.

In the footage, the Republican lawmaker is seen standing toe to toe with the staffer, pointing his finger at the man’s face.

“Just so you know, everything… You f*** with my family I’ll end every relationship that you have," he says. "Every single friend. Do you understand me?”

As Williams yells, the man is heard saying he hasn’t “done anything.”

“I didn’t do any—,” he tries interjecting. “I haven’t d–.”

Williams then turns to someone else and asks them to “get the police in" before appearing to grab the person's phone.

Syracuse station WSYR identified the staffer seen in the video as Michael Gordon, who managed Williams’ 2022 campaign for Congress.

Williams – whose 22nd District includes Syracuse, Utica, and Rome – defended his actions in an interview with Semafor, saying Gordon and a second staffer who filmed the altercation had made “vile” comments about his wife and daughter.

He and his wife told the outlet that one of the staffers had put his hands on him and pushed his chest against him.

Gordon denied making any disparaging comments in an interview with the same outlet. He also claimed that Williams threw one of their phones.

Williams told Semafor that he and his wife do not plan to pursue legal action.

Taylor Weyeneth, Williams’ chief of staff, addresses the altercation on X, saying the two ex-staffers had “made rude comments about the female members of the Congressman’s family.”

“As a former nuclear submarine officer known for his temperament and poise, tonight should be a lesson to all, never go after this Navy Nuke’s family.”

