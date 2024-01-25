NY Easing Licensing Process For School Bus Drivers To Address 'Critical Shortage'

The Department of Motor Vehicles has implemented a federal waiver allowing school bus driver applicants to skip the engine compartment component – known as the “under the hood” part – of the commercial driver license road test.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the move will make it easier to get a commercial license at a time when school bus drivers are “desperately needed.”

“The job of transporting and caring for our children is so important, and the need for more drivers throughout New York State is very real,” Hochul said.

“This simple change will encourage more New Yorkers to become school bus drivers – a chance for many to be a positive influence and help support our students, without sacrificing safety.”

The “under the hood” exemption was permitted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and is set to expire in November 2024. It restricts licensees to driving only school buses and only in New York State.

Applicants are still required to perform the remaining parts of the Commercial Driver License (CDL) vehicle inspection skills test.

The move comes as school districts across the country continue to struggle finding bus drivers.

A 2023 survey conducted by the transportation company HopSkipDrive found that 92 percent of districts and bus companies faced a driver shortage, compared to 78 percent in 2021.

More information on obtaining a “school bus only CDL” can be found on the DMV website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.