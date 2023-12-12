'Nipple Freakout' Solution Lands Bethlehem Sisters On 'Shark Tank'

New York natives Taylor Capuano and Casey Capuano Sarai will pitch their business, CAKES Body, on an episode of “Shark Tank” set to air Friday, Dec. 15.

The Albany County natives, who graduated from Bethlehem High School, first got the idea for their no-adhesive nipple covers following an admitted “nipple freakout.”

“I used to go to the gym with my coworkers in my workout top and I’d throw the pads out and it was super embarrassing working out with ‘nipple freakout’ with my boss right next to me on the treadmill,” Taylor told the “Startup to Storefront” podcast.

“So we designed the first seamless, reusable, washable insert designed specifically for workout and swim,” Casey said.

The sisters officially launched their business in January 2022 with 500 units on hand. They quickly sold out when one of their TikTok videos went viral.

Now, 90 percent of their sales come from TikTok.

Taylor Capuano said early on they received a “massive boost of confidence” in telling friends and family about their business.

“Once you tell someone you’re doing it, it’s like ‘okay I have to follow through. I’m gonna figure this out,’” she told the Startup to Storefront podcast. “And taking that leap was kind of a pivotal moment.”

On Friday’s episode, the sisters pitch CAKES Body to “Shark” investors Mark Cuban, Emma Grede, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.

“Shark Tank” airs Friday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Learn more about CAKES Body on its website.

