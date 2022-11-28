Teen Trio Steals Woman's Car At Gunpoint, Crashes It During Police Chase In Albany, Cops Say

Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint and later crashing it while fleeing from police in the region, authorities said.

The incident began at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, when two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old threatened a woman with a loaded gun before stealing her car in Albany, near Benson and Partridge streets.

Albany Police said the victim told officers that three juvenile aged black males had approached her while armed with a handgun and demanded her phone and keys.

The victim complied and the suspects fled in her car, police said. She was not injured.

Investigators spotted the victim’s car an hour later, at around 6:40 p.m., on Northern Boulevard near Pennsylvania Avenue, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect refused to stop and continued heading north on Northern Boulevard before crashing into another car near the entrance to I-90, according to police.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

The two 15-year-olds, who are both from Albany, and the 16-year-old Menands resident were arrested at the scene. Police did not release their names due to their ages.

According to police, investigators found a loaded .40 caliber handgun inside the stolen vehicle.

The teens were all charged with first-and-second-degree robbery, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a weapon.

They were scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Nov. 28, in Albany County Family Court.

