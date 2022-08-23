Contact Us
Breaking News: Injured Hiker From Schenectady Rescued On Mount Marcy
News

Tattoos Lead To ID Of Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Colonie

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Central Avenue in Colonie on Monday, Aug. 22.
Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Central Avenue in Colonie on Monday, Aug. 22. Photo Credit: Colonie Police Department

A woman who was struck and killed by a car in the region has been identified after police released photos of her tattoos.

The Albany County incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Colonie, near Central and Fairfield avenues, police said.

Witnesses told Colonie Police the woman had been walking along the center turn lane when she was struck by a car.

Medics administered life-saving care, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

She was not carrying identification at the time, leading police to put out several photos of her tattoos in hopes that someone would recognize her.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, Colonie Police publicly identified the woman as 40-year-old Stacy Benoit, of Albany.

The driver who struck Benoit remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police said he was not impaired at the time and no charges were filed.

