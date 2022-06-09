Shooting At Party In Downtown Albany Kills 35-Year-Old Man, Injures Woman

A gunman is still on the loose following a shooting in the Capital District that killed a 35-year-old man and left a woman injured.

911 calls started coming in at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, with reports of a shooting at an entertainment venue in downtown Albany, located on Madison Avenue.

Arriving officers found Fareed Sanders, of Albany, inside of the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, Albany Police said.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital in serious condition and later died from his injuries, according to police.

A second victim, a 28-year-old woman, was also found inside of the building with a single gunshot wound to her ankle. She was hospitalized with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that the shooting occurred inside the venue, where a large party was taking place.

The venue is located at the site of the former V&R Italian restaurant, located at the southwest corner of Madison Avenue and Trinity Place.

No suspects had been arrested as of Tuesday, Sept. 6, and anyone with information was asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.

