Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
News

Selling Meth, Stealing IDs Nets Albany Man Years In Prison

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Crystal meth.
Crystal meth. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Wikimedia Commons/Radspunk

A Capital District man has learned his fate after admitting that he sold large quantities of methamphetamine and stole other people’s identity.

Albany resident Matthan Carroll, age 36, was sentenced to 94 months - or nearly eight years - in prison Thursday, July 7, in federal court in Albany.

It followed his guilty plea to multiple charges, including distribution of methamphetamine, making fake government identification documents, and aggravated identity theft.

Carroll admitted to selling 277 grams of meth and sending a portion of the drug through the US mail system, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District.

Prosecutors said Carroll opened a Clifton Park PO Box using another person’s identity without their permission in order to receive mailed shipments of meth.

He also admitted to making two fake government ID documents, prosecutors said.

He was finally busted after an investigation that involved multiple agencies, including the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the US Postal Inspection Service.

In addition to his prison sentence, Carroll will also have to complete three years of supervised release. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.