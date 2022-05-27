Schenectady Father, Son Indicted For Cocaine Conspiracy

A father and son from the Capital District are facing years in prison for allegedly trafficking in cocaine.

Jeffrey Civitello Sr., age 50, and Jeffrey Civitello Jr., age 22, both of Schenectady, were indicted on federal charges of trafficking kilograms of cocaine, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District.

Federal prosecutors claim the duo worked with others to traffic more than 5 kilograms of the drug to Schenectady in March and April 2021.

If convicted, they each face between 10 years and life in prison.

Prosecutors are also seeking a monetary judgment against the Civitellos of $600,000.

Civitello Sr. was arraigned Thursday, May 26, in federal court in Albany. A detention hearing was scheduled for Friday, June 3.

Civitello Jr. was already in custody on unrelated firearm and drug charges, prosecutors said. He’s expected to be arraigned at a later date.

