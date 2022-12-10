Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips

Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9.

Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue.

Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed a note implying that he had a weapon, and demanded cash.

The teller complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as a Black man wearing dark colored clothing.

Nearly 35 minutes later, Albany Police were alerted to another robbery, this time at the Key Bank on New Scotland Avenue.

An employee told officers that a male suspect had approached the counter and demanded money while insinuating he had a weapon, according to police. He then jumped behind the counter and grabbed cash from the drawers before fleeing the bank.

A short time later, officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspects’ description near Clinton Avenue and North Swan Street. As soon as they spotted the officers, two men inside the car took off on foot, police said.

The duo was quickly arrested and identified as the suspects in the Key Bank robbery, according to police.

They were identified as 36-year-old Peter Addison, of Albany, and 36-year-old Jahmar Daniels, of Troy.

Both men were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on one count of first-degree robbery. They were ordered held at the Albany County jail.

Police are still seeking tips regarding the robbery that occurred at the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Capital Region Crime Stoppers website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.