Police Issue Alert For Convicted Rapist From Troy Who Failed To Re-Register

Authorities in the Capital District have issued an alert for a convicted rapist they say failed to update his sex offender registration.

Troy Police said William Goodman, age 47, is a Level 3 Sex Offender wanted for several felony violations of New York State Corrections law, including failure to register.

Goodman, whose last known address is in Troy, was convicted in 1992 for the forcible rape of a woman in Troy, police said.

According to his Sex Offender Registry status, Goodman committed the crime while possessing a knife or other cutting instrument.

Police said Goodman failed to provide the required updated photo and address verifications and said his current whereabouts are unknown.

“We have no indication of any active threat to the community however the terms of his release include his regular registration with local law enforcement and he has failed to do so on numerous occasions,” Assistant Chief Steven Barker said in a statement.

Troy Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Ralph Southworth at 518-270-4429 or report tips anonymously on the Troy Police Department website.

