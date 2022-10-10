One Person Injured In Small Plane Crash On Capital Region Lake

One person is recovering after a small plane crashed into a Capital Region lake, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Fulton County were called just before noon Sunday, Oct. 9, with reports of an accident involving a small, single engine plane on Great Sacandaga Lake, near the town of Mayfield.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Maule MX-7 plane, with three people onboard, was attempting to take off near the Northampton Campground when a gust of wind caught the plane as it was a few feet off the ground, State police said.

The plane then dropped into a shallow area of water before flipping over.

One passenger suffered minor injuries in the incident and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 66-year-old pilot, Matthew Clemente, of Troy, and a second passenger were not injured, according to police.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

