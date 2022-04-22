On Earth Day, Albany County Unveils Host Of 'Green' Initiatives

Albany County is moving toward a greener future.

Just in time for Earth Day, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy unveiled a host of new policy initiatives Friday, April 22, aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Among his priorities is increasing the number of electric vehicles on county roadways.

“The theme for Earth Day this year is ‘Invest in Our Planet,’ and these new policies and programs show that Albany County is putting our money where our mouth is,” McCoy said in a statement. “We’re making our first ever bulk purchase of electric vehicles, including four electric trucks and making a big step towards a fully electric light vehicle fleet over the next five years.”

McCoy also proposed new legislation that would opt Albany County into the state’s Green Building Tax Exemption, aimed at encouraging LEED-certified construction and retrofits throughout the county.

“Buildings are the largest contributors of carbon emissions and represent one of the toughest challenges to the decarbonization of our economy,” McCoy said.

He committed to evaluating renewable energy and clean heating and cooling in all new construction in the county.

McCoy also announced the launch of a comprehensive greenhouse gas inventory of all county buildings and operations to “establish a baseline that will help the county plan for the future and track its greenhouse gas reduction.”

The first such study since 2013, it’s expected to take six months to complete.

Friday’s announcement came as several electric vehicle charging stations are already being installed at six stations around Albany County. The stations, expected to be ready by Sunday, May 15, will be at the following locations:

Lawson Lake County Park

Albany and Voorheesville trailheads of the Albany County Rail Trail

Albany County Hockey Facility

Ann Lee Pond Nature & Preserve

The parking lot at 208 Washington Avenue in Albany

